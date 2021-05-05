Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 158,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4,827.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 55,511 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

