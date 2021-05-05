Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GTII) shares dropped 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 210,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 531,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

About Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in various clean-tech solutions, environmentally friendly technologies, and intellectual properties in the areas of hazardous waste destruction, energetic materials, chemical recycling processes, and coal gasification.

