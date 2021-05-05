Global Social Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $5.16 million and $148,449.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00084274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.01 or 0.00826118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,437.11 or 0.09475853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044240 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

