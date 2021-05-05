Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Shares of GPN opened at $205.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.