Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.01

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 2248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $906.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 38.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.