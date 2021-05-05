Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.01

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 2248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $906.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.