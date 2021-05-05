Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,873,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

