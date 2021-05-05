Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get Glencore alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 266,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glencore (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.