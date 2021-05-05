GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

