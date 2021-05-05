GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,332.20 ($17.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The stock has a market cap of £67.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,312.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,336.25. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,199 over the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.