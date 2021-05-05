Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $460.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

