Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

