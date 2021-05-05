Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy to an underperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. CSFB downgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.65.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.16. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 33.35.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.43%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

