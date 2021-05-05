Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) received a C$24.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.71.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.26. The company had a trading volume of 292,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,128. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

