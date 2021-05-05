Gerard P. Smyth Sells 970 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMP stock opened at $257.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $261.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

