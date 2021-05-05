George Eric Davis Sells 4,673 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.