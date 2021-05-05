Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as high as C$1.83. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 2,900 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

