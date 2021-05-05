Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

