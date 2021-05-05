Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.90 Million

Brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce sales of $214.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.36 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 13,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,732. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

