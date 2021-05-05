Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.36

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $658.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.84.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

