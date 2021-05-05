Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.16

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.16 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 167.40 ($2.19). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 166.20 ($2.17), with a volume of 1,158,831 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of £461.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.14%.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

