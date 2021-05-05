Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Gems has a total market cap of $544,077.51 and $5,250.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

