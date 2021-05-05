Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. 2,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. Geberit has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

