GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report sales of $269.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.13 million to $277.35 million. GDS posted sales of $174.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. GDS has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -146.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GDS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 20.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.