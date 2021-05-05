GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 2,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

