Gatos Silver (GATO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GATO. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

