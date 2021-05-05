Gary D. Dean Sells 4,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ARE opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.64. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

