Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.57.
NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $139.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,345. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $142.94.
In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
