Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $139.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,345. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

