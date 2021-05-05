Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

