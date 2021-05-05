Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $4.43. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,667,656 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $229.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 94,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

