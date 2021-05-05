FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oriental Land in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $28.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.95. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

