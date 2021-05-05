FY2022 EPS Estimates for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Lifted by Analyst

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.