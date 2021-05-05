FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

