FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

MAXR stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

