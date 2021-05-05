FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Lifted by Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 184.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.53. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

