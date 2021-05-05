FY2021 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Reduced by Analyst

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.25 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.89.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.82%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 8,100 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250. Insiders sold 104,245 shares of company stock valued at $414,609 in the last quarter.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

