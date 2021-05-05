FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

NYSE CLR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 56.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

