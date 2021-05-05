FY2021 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.59 on Monday. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

