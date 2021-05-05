FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Lifted by Raymond James

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALA. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

AltaGas stock opened at C$23.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$23.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

