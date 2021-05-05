FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $120.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

