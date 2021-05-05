FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$9.59 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 51.84.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

