Fusion Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

