Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Down 2.1%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) shares were down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Automotive Products & Materials, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

