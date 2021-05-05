Furucombo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $1.49 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00270570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.45 or 0.01163949 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00727295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,124.55 or 0.99870378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.