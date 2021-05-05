Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 1,932 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Funko stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $226.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
