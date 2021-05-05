Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 1,932 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Funko stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $226.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.