FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 6.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 730,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,425,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 664,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

