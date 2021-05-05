FTX Token Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $119.56 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $57.69 or 0.00100714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00083810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.00830947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.87 or 0.09405633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044196 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

