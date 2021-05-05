FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $119.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.20. 11,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

