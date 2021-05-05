Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Frontline by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,359. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

