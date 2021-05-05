Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ULCC stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 over the last 90 days.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

